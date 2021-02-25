Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, 2 dogs stolen, Gaga offers $500,000 reward “no questions asked”

Lady Gaga‘s dogs were targeted by thieves on Wednesday night who shot her dog walker and stole 2 of her French Bulldogs.
According to law enforcement sources, Lady Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs, “no questions asked”.
According to latest information Fisher is out of danger and recovering.
LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the case. The unit is tasked with investigating high-profile cases in L.A.
BBC: The last speakers of Ancient Sparta (audio)
Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate – Jerusalem Post
Gaga’s been in Rome working on a new movie. Sources close to Lady Gaga, stated that the pop star she’s extremely upset and “is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her 2 dogs, no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward”.