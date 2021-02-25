Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, 2 dogs stolen, Gaga offers $500,000 reward “no questions asked”

LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the case, tasked with investigating high-profile cases in L.A.

Lady Gaga‘s dogs were targeted by thieves on Wednesday night who shot her dog walker and stole 2 of her French Bulldogs.

According to law enforcement sources, Lady Gaga is offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs, “no questions asked”.

The dog walker, Ryan Fisher, had three of Lady Gaga's Bulldogs out in Hollywood just before 10 PM when two black men came upon him. It is not known what was said, but the dog walker was shot and the gunmen made off with 2 of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav. According to latest information Fisher is out of danger and recovering. LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the case. The unit is tasked with investigating high-profile cases in L.A.