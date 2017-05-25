Lady Victoria Hervey leaves few to the imagination! (RACY PHOTOS)

Lady Victoria Hervey continued to make a fashion statement in Cannes by wearing a completely sheer dress covered in orange netting.

The gown left little the imagination – with the It girl wearing just a pair of nude pants to preserve her modesty.

Victoria opted for the daring outfit at the Positive Planet photocall at the 70th annual film festival.

She grinned for the photographers as she strolled along the red carpet.

Making sure every inch of her body was photographed, the 40-year-old pulled a variety of different poses to ensure every inch of her slim figure was captured.

Victoria’s no stranger to causing a stir on the red carpet however, and this barely-there creation is just one of her many gowns which ooze the shock factor.

Earlier this year, Victoria went nearly naked to the gala film screening of Bitter Harvest the Ham Yard Hotel.

Despite the temperatures being rather chilly in February, she chose the attention grabbing outfit which was completely sheer.

Victoria accessorised the outfit with a pair of unusually sensible pants and some nipple pasties.

She must have needed the extra warmth as the her see through bodysuit consisted of just lace and was completely open at the chest.

She’s not always been so conscious of covering up however, as when she attended the Style Fashion Week in Los Angeles last year she decided to let it all hang out.

