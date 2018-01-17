Islamic cleric arrested for possession of female private organ!

Lagos State Police arrested an Islamic cleric, Alfa Kayode Abdul-Fatai in the Alakuko area of the State over alleged illegal possession of human parts, including a female private organ, on Tuesday.

The suspect was said to have also been caught with a female heart and a female lap. Police told reporters that the man was detained after a tip-off and a subsequent investigation. During questioning the suspect revealed he possessed human parts provided to him by an accomplice who has also been rounded up.