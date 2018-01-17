Lagos State Police arrested an Islamic cleric, Alfa Kayode Abdul-Fatai in the Alakuko area of the State over alleged illegal possession of human parts, including a female private organ, on Tuesday.
The suspect was said to have also been caught with a female heart and a female lap. Police told reporters that the man was detained after a tip-off and a subsequent investigation. During questioning the suspect revealed he possessed human parts provided to him by an accomplice who has also been rounded up.
Islamic cleric arrested for possession of female private organ!
Cleric and accomplice arrested in Lagos
