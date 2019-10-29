Lamborghini drops sneak peak of insane 830 horsepower “beast” (video)

The rumours were true – Lamborghini is developing a track-only model through its Squadra Corse motorsport division. Even though it won’t be unveiled until next year, the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque is eager to drop a first teaser video of the wild raging bull as part of the preview presented this weekend during the Super Trofeo World Final event organised in Jerez de la Frontera in Spain.

The shadowy video gives us the opportunity to admire what looks to be a massive rear wing made from carbon fibre part of a significant aero package also including a large roof scoop manufactured from carbon fibre as well. The “63” graphics on the body are similar to those of the Aventador SVJ 63 and denote Lamborghini’s year of birth – 1963. Other noticeable features include the dual air intakes in the front hood and centre-lock wheels with Pirelli tires and Brembo brakes. The V12 Hyper-car will have 830 horsepower.

source: motor1.com