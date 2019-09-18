The company decided to raise its share capital by 650 million euros in an extra ordinary meeting

Lamda Development is moving ahead with an extraordinary general meeting to raise its share capital to 650 million euros and take over the 100% the former airport at Ellinikon, and the flagship project of the Hellinikon.

The company issued a statement to raise its stake in the company stressing: “following the completion of the issuance of Joint Ministerial Decisions (JMDs), with a view to the immediate launch of the largest investment in the country”.

With its move, Lamda Development, a Greek company, has taken over 100% of the project, an iconic investment in the country.

Strategic partnerships, both at the shareholder level and at the level of individual developments, are foreseen in the future, in the context of the Company’s long-term strategy and the international scope of this flagship project.