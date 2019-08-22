Landlocked Bermuda Triangle: The Mexican Zone of Silence

Of all the sites that are unexplained, the Bermuda Triangle is usually the first one that comes to mind. Located in the Caribbean, it is renowned for the ships and radio signals that have disappeared without explanation in recent years. Yet, there is another, perhaps lesser known region in which the inexplicable occurs. This location is referred to quite simply as Mexico’s Zone of Silence.

A land were radio signals die

Located in the Chihuahuan Desert (not titled such for an unexplained number of dogs), Mexico’s Zone of Silence is precisely what it sounds like: a pocket of land in which radio signals die, preventing communication to and from the area, and directionality loses all meaning. According to reports from visitors of the area, if one brings a compass as a backup tool, that person is out of luck—the arrow of the compass will spin uncontrollably, confusing all sense of direction. Consider the spinning compass from Disney’s Pocahontas…just without the sage old Grandmother Willow to decipher the compass’ meaning.

One of the most prominent investigators of the Zone is a man called Benjamin Palacios, known for his somewhat touristy home and the tours of the Zone he provides to visitors to the region. However, it seems that the mysteries of this site were not always known. Rumors abound that the Mexican government hid the unexplained occurrences, possibly evidenced by the lack of tourist sites, hotels, etc. nearby the desert. Supposedly, the site was only exposed to the public as unusual when an American missile mistakenly crashed in the Zone of Silence. While retrieving the missile, United States agents were exposed to the unexplained.

