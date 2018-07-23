Large fire rages near Kinetta (photos-video)

A large forest fire has broken out in the region of Aeras in the wider area of Kinetta on the borders between Corinth and western Attica.

A large unit of 15 vehicles and 60 firefighters have mobilised in the pine forest to battle the flames, but strong winds are stifling their efforts. Two helicopters and three aircraft have also been called in to aid in the operation. More specifically, there are two new CL-415 and CL-215 Canadairs and two helicopters. Meanwhile, two more CL-415 Canadairs are on their way from Thessaloniki to assist in extinguishing the fire.

So far no residential areas are under immediate threat, but the fire is heading toward the mountain.