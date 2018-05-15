Large police operation underway to remove 550 immigrants in Patra (video-photo)

A large police operation is underway in the city of Patra, Peloponesse to move hundreds of immigrants to the police compounds. The concerted police operation is expected to be completed within the next hour, as 380 law enforcement officers are taking part in the removal of nearly 550 immigrants who had been squatting in the abandoned factories of Avex and Ladopoulou.

The immigrants will be transported by buses to police stations outside of Achaia in order to check the legality of the documents they carry.