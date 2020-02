Police are searching for drugs and illegal products in the main plaza

A large-scale operation is underway in the neighbourhood of Exarchia in Athens by domestic law enforcement units.

ELAS teams, consisting of members of the Crime Prevention and Suppression units (OPKE), Drug Enforcement teams, mobile motorcycle units of DIAS and the DRASI team, are conducting operating in the main square in the area to combat crime.

According to available information, police are conducting raids on Exarchia Square and nearby streets for drug and contraband items.