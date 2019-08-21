Larry King has filed for divorce from his 7th wife!

The 85-year-old radio and tv talk show host had two boys with the 59-year-old actress, Cannon, 19 and Chance, 20

The divorce documents were filed in L.A. Superior Court Tuesday, according to TMZ Opens a New Window. , ending the marriage after 22 years. The 85-year-old radio and tv talk show host had two boys with the 59-year-old actress, Cannon, 19 and Chance, 20.

The former radio talk show host and former CNN primetime staple, King enjoys a net worth of $150 Million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. No word on any existing prenuptial agreement between the pair.

This is not the first time the couple, who wed in 1997, filed for divorce. The couple reconciled after a spat in 2010. In 2016, both took to cable TV’s Hallmark Channel Opens a New Window. to dispel rumors of infidelity.

source: foxbusiness.com