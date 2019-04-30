Larry King in hospital, recovering from heart procedure

The veteran TV and radio host survived a heart attack in 1987

Larry King is recovering in a hospital after undergoing a heart procedure on Thursday, according to Ora TV, the network behind “Larry King Now.”

King, 85, was set to have a scheduled angioplasty Thursday when he began experiencing “angina and went to the hospital early to be examined.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, angina is chest pain that is caused by a reduced blood flow to the heart.

The veteran TV and radio host survived a heart attack in 1987 and underwent quintuple bypass surgery, which prompted him to quit a lifelong three-pack-a-day cigarette habit and lose weight.

Source: usatoday