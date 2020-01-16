Larsa Pippen shows off weight loss in sexy snakeskin mini dress (photos)

Fans think she looks like a total snack

Larsa Pippen didn’t gain much holiday weight – if she did, she’s lost it. The ex-wife to Scottie Pippen and former “Real Housewives of Miami” star took to Instagram this week to show off her weight loss.

Larsa, 45, was showing Instagram her on-point fashion sense, but she’d definitely picked a look designed to draw the eye to her fit and curvy frame. The snap has been racking up all kinds of likes – unsurprising, given that Larsa was looking red hot.

Larsa’s photo showed her in selfie mode and inside her pristine and luxurious home. The blonde was posing in a super-tight and tiny red mini dress in snakeskin, with the color palette also extending to black and orange. The long-sleeved and high-neck finish may have been conservative, but this wasn’t a nun’s outfit.

Larsa’s mini dress was, indeed, mini. The thigh-grazing number was flaunting the star’s gym-honed legs, and Larsa had whacked on a strappy pair of heels to elongate her pins.

A caption from Larsa confirmed that the scale was down.

“Lost a few lbs..Dress: @prettylittlething,” she wrote.

Larsa’s post didn’t take long to rake in the comments – and the likes. Over 21,000 had been clocked by the time the sun rose on Thursday morning.

Fans seemed to think this reality face looked A-OK:

“Damn you’re fine,” one user wrote.

“Hard work is paying off! Keeping killing it!” another said.

“Didn’t need to,” one fan told the star, adding that her body was “fire” via emoji.

Larsa even raked in remarks likening her to someone half her age, with a fan telling her that she puts 20-year-olds “to shame.”

It’s been bikinis and swimsuits galore for Larsa since the New Year. The star has posted a string of super-skimpy swimwear looks – while most fans have been loving them, not all threw Pippen the thumbs-up.

On January 9, Larsa posted a super-thirsty snap of herself in a glitter bikini. A fan seeming to think that the selfies were getting a bit much dubbed the star a “narcissist.”

“Wow!!! Love urself much? #narcissim,” they wrote.

Larsa fired right back.

“I do love myself! You should try it, it feels really good,” she responded.

Larsa does seem to be defying her age. The star shares four children with her ex, but she’s kept her body in tip-top shape.

Larsa has taken to her blog to share her diet.

“I start my mornings with a green juice or protein shake to kick-start my metabolism. Between meals, I’ll munch on my kids’ snacks: fruit mixes, pretzels or gluten-free granola,” she wrote.

“Lunch is grilled ginger mahimahi over brown rice and a side of a mixed veggies. I let the kids [including daughter Sophia, at left] decide on dinner by giving them healthy options,” she added, concluding that: “Chocolate is one of my main — and many — weaknesses.​”

Thoughts on Larsa?

Source: The Blast