Las Vegas shooting suvrivor gives shooter the finger! (video)

This is the defiant moment a survivor of the Las Vegas gun massacre gave the gunman the middle finger as bullets rained down.

Extraordinary footage shows a reveller wearing a dark vest and holding a can rise to his feet while everyone around him takes cover.

He defiantly holds out his arm and gives the gunman the middle finger.

The noise of automatic gunfire can be heard in the background and another person tells the man to “get the f*** down”.

The massacre left 58 dead and hundreds more injured as bullets – fired by gunman Stephen Paddock rained down on a music festival from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

source: mirror.co.uk