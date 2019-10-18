Last Soviet leader Gorbachev urges Russia, US to hold nuclear talks

“There are dangerous trends – they are all in plain sight. I would single out two. They are the disregard for international law and the militarization of world politics”

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, warned on Friday that the world was drifting into a dangerous era of militarized politics and appealed to Moscow and Washington to sit down for urgent nuclear arms control talks.

Gorbachev, whose 1980s arms control push and democracy-oriented reforms helped end the Cold War, made the comments to the daily newspaper Izvestia two months after the demise of a landmark nuclear pact he signed in 1987.

“There are dangerous trends – they are all in plain sight. I would single out two. They are the disregard for international law and the militarization of world politics,” Gorbachev said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration formally pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) in August, accusing Moscow of violating it, and then tested a missile with a range previously banned under the treaty.

