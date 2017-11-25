Latest poll shows New Democracy close to absolute majority

Major Greek opposition party New Democracy (ND) is 8 points clear of ruling SYRIZA, according to the latest poll conducted by Metron Analysis on behalf of newspaper Ta Nea. The poll shows that 24.9% of the respondents said they intended to vote for ND, compared to 16.9% who said they would support SYRIZA.

The Democratic Alignment came in a strong third with 8.8%, followed by Golden Dawn (5.2%) and the Greek Communist party of KKE (4.2%). The gap between the two leading parties is widening in favour of ND, as the vote estimation pits the major opposition party at 35.6% to SYRIZA’s 24.1%.

The conservative party has the upper hand concerning the public’s victory projection, as 68% of those polled believe it will win the elections, as opposed to 17% who think SYRIZA will win. The findings also revealed that 72% thought the country was going in the wrong direction, while the opinions on the course of the economy ware also pessimistic, as 49% said they thought the financial situation would deteriorate over the next months.