Laura Marie: Influencer, fitness & fashion model all in one! (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 18, 2020

There is hard competition between influencers, apparently…

Related Stories

Well, I am sure you are familiar with the social media term “the influencers”.

Instagram, especially, is full of them…

So, this lady that goes under the name Laura Marie is one of those “influencers”.

That alone wouldn’t mean much, though, if it wasn’t coming along with the fact that she also introduces herself as a fitness and a fashion model too.

So, we had to do our job and research this case thoroughly, as almost every influencer is more or less introducing themselves like that and the competition is high.

Awaiting more beach days ? Bikini @luxelifestyle_swim Image @playmodephoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

I got my second Clear + Brilliant laser facial at @laseraway today ? My skin feels so smooth and tight after this treatment ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Waiting patiently for summer ☀ Bikini @winnerswimshop

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

@Fashionnova lingerie is ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Sleepy ? ? @playmodephoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Reading and eating pizza ?? Bra @bluebella Image @playmodephoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Swim in @fashionnova ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Valentine’s ready ? Lingerie set @bluebella Image @playmodephoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

? @playmodephoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Stranded on an island, don’t save me ? Image: @playmodephoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Hang with me a while? ??

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Gotta catch em all ? Who here loves Pokémon? Shot by @playmodephoto

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Laura Marie (Only Account) (@lauuramarie) στις

Tags With: