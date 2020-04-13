Laura shares sexy Thailand pic and promises more are coming (photos)

It seems more and more in Greek showbiz and the entertainment industry are finding ways to keep their social media followers interested by posting old photos from their endeavours and travels amid the coronavirus quarantine measures.
TV hostess and radio producer Laura Narjes is the latest to share some throwback pics with her nearly 400K followers. The beautiful, bubbly blonde posted a sexy snapshot from when she was in Thailand lying on the beach in a turquoise swimsuit. “Nostalgia”, she commented.
In another one she thought she had lost, hot Laura said: “What did I find! 27.05.2018 at my other “home”, in the exotic Dominican Republic • Thank you iCloud, thought I lost that one! • Other old ones are coming”.
Νοσταλγία. ______________________________________<3 #menoumespiti #vacay #travel #freedom
Little Dove 🕊💔 ___________________________________________<3 #täubchen #menoumespiti
Εγω είμαι κλεισμένη μέσα στο σπίτι όχι τρεις ή τέσσερεις ημέρες αλλά ήδη μία βδομάδα, συγκεκριμένα από την Πέμπτη που μας πέρασε. Με τον @music89.2 έχουμε καταφέρει να βρούμε έναν τρόπο όλοι οι παραγωγοί και ηχολήπτες να δουλεύουμε από το σπίτι για να συνεχίσουμε να κρατάμε συντροφιά στους ακροατές μας. Δεν θα σας πω τα αυτονόητα το πόσο σημαντικό είναι να είμαστε σπίτι όλοι. Το βλέπετε καθημερινά και στο insta feed σας τουλάχιστον. Θα σας πω πως είναι μία καλή ευκαιρία να κοιτάξουμε μέσα μας, να ασχοληθούμε πιο ουσιαστικά με τον εαυτό μας προκειμένου να γίνουμε καλύτεροι στο κοντινό αύριο. Προσεύχομαι για αυτούς που το έχουν ανάγκη, για τους γιατρούς και νοσοκόμους που παλεύουν αλλά και για όλους εκείνους που συνεχίζουν να «τρέχουν» για εμάς εκτός σπιτιού. Προσεύχομαι και για εμάς διότι δεν ξέρω τι επιπτώσεις έχει να αντιμετωπίσει η κοινωνία μας όταν τελειώσει όλο αυτό. Πρέπει να είμαστε όλοι μαζί μία γροθιά. Please stay safe 🖤 __________________________________________<3 #menoumespiti
Κούνια μπέλα 🖤 ___________________________________________<3 #tb #thailand #vacay #summerloading
Ποιό είναι για μένα το τέλειο συναίσθημα; Ότι εγώ κρατάω με τα δύο μου τα χέρια το τιμόνι της ζωής μου και μπορώ να με οδηγήσω εκεί όπου θέλει η καρδιά μου… Well, and it’s safer and classier with my Mercedes…! 😊🖤 ___________________________________________<3 @mbismailos #ismailosglyfada #mbismailos #mercedesbenz #aclass #thebestornothing