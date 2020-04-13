Laura shares sexy Thailand pic and promises more are coming (photos)

Everyone is nostalgic about the good old days when we were out and about

It seems more and more in Greek showbiz and the entertainment industry are finding ways to keep their social media followers interested by posting old photos from their endeavours and travels amid the coronavirus quarantine measures.

TV hostess and radio producer Laura Narjes is the latest to share some throwback pics with her nearly 400K followers. The beautiful, bubbly blonde posted a sexy snapshot from when she was in Thailand lying on the beach in a turquoise swimsuit. “Nostalgia”, she commented.

In another one she thought she had lost, hot Laura said: “What did I find! 27.05.2018 at my other “home”, in the exotic Dominican Republic • Thank you iCloud, thought I lost that one! • Other old ones are coming”.

View this post on Instagram Νοσταλγία. ______________________________________<3 #menoumespiti #vacay #travel #freedom A post shared by Laura Narjes (@lauranarjes) on Apr 8, 2020 at 5:19am PDT