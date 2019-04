Lauren Luong: Once you see her you will not forget her! (20+1 hot photos)

You else needs a nurse???

Lauren Luong has graced with her perfect figure the pages of Maxim, Vogue & Playboy.

The later makes officially her a Playmate!

But her looks and her steaming hot, sexy curves make her an obsession.

And when people are obsessed they need treatment. So the fact that she started studying to be a nurse, before turning to modeling, comes pretty handy, right?