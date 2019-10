The late artists had given it to Anastasia Moutsatsou before he died

The death of popular rock singer Lavrentis Machairitsas had come as shock across Greece on September 9.

Nearly two months later, Lavrentis Mahairitsas lives on through his music, as one of his final composition named “From the Future and the Past” was released by singer Anastasia Moutsatsou, to whom he had given the song in the summer before his passing away.

The lyrics of the song were written by Urania Patellis and it will be included in Anastasia Moutsatsos’ new album.