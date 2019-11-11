Law for sex crimes and immigrant trafficking gets tougher under new bill

Blasphemy punished by up to 2 years in prison the new bill proposes

The penal code provides for stricter penalties for rapists and pedophiles, as the Greek Ministry of Justice made additional legislative improvements to a draft bill submitted to the competent parliamentary committee in an effort to crack down harder on sex crimes.

A further addition to the current draft bill is the restoration of tougher penalties for malicious blasphemy and abuses of religion restored. People violating the code will face up to years in prison.

Rape will be punishable from a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 15 years, from the previous 5 to 15, a penalty which will also be applicable to gang rape.

Meanwhile, the legal framework for trafficking immigrants is also made harsher, as imprisonment will be doubled or tripled for those trafficking immigrants or refugees.