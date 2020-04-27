Law School of the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens in top law schools in the world

In the last four years (2017-2020) the Athens Law School has increased its overall ranking by 9,37%

The Law School of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is ranked among the 300 best in the world for the fourth consecutive year in the global ranking of QS Universities (Quacquarelli Symonds) .

This ranking, published a few days ago, is made per thematic area and scientific subject and ranks the Athens Law School in the 230th position in the world and the 109th in Europe.

In the last four years (2017-2020), the Athens Law School has increased its overall ranking by 9,37%. In addition, it has greatly improved its score based on the academic reputation criterion (25,6% compared to 2017).

Despite the economic crisis, employers give a vote of confidence to the Law School of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, which maintains the top position in the preference of employers in Greece.

