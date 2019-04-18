Lawyer Alexandros Lykourezos arrested for alleged connection to the “prison mafia”

Alexandros Lykourezos, the famous criminal lawyer has been arrested in connection to the “prison mafia”.
Lykourezos was apprehended by the anti-terrorist unit outside a central Athens hotel after an arrest warrant had been issued against him by the prosecutor in charge of investigations on the prison gang case.
