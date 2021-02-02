Lawyer caught having sex on live stream (video)

A lawyer has gone viral in Peru after he stripped off and had sex while still on-camera during a live-streamed court case, according to reports.

Héctor Cipriano Paredes Robles had been taking part in a virtual hearing involving a feared local gang, Los Z de Chanchamayo, when he shocked the judge and other viewers Thursday with his X-rated display, according to Todo Noticias.

Robles completely stripped off, then started kissing an equally naked woman who soon straddled him, according to a video that went viral on Twitter.

The outraged judge, John Chachua Torres, immediately called a halt to proceedings — ripping Robles for having “disrespected the dignity” of the court, Todo Noticias said.

“This lawyer has lacked the honor and dignity of the profession,” the judge said.

The Junín Bar Association later also stressed that it “strongly rejects” the “obscene acts” as it called for a swift investigation into his future in law.

Robles — who has yet to publicly address the sex scandal — was replaced in the case, and faces a probe by Peru’s Public Ministry as well as the bar association, according to The Sun.

Abogado Héctor Cipriano Paredes Robles tiene relaciones sexuales en plena audiencia pública en la región de Junín 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Q96RxxitZS — Fernan (@Fernan96756347) January 29, 2021

