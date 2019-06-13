Le Pen faces trial over Twitter images of Islamic State atrocities!

Marine Le Pen’s party won the most votes in France’s election to the European Parliament last month…

French right-wing politician and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will face trial over publishing images of Islamic State atrocities on Twitter in December 2015.

She had tweeted the images after some French media carried comments comparing her National Front party – now renamed National Rally – to Islamic State.

Le Pen has said before that legal proceedings against her are a form of political interference.

Le Pen, whose immunity to prosecution as a parliament member was lifted in 2017 so she could be investigated over the Twitter images, could face a fine of up to 75.000 Euros and three years in prison.

The judicial source did not say when the trial would take place.

