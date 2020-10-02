Lebanon-Israel to hold UN-mediated talks on demarcating their land & sea borders

Israel & Lebanon will hold talks to end the border demarcation dispute between the two countries, which are officially at war
Lebanon and Israel will hold UN-mediated talks on demarcating their land and sea borders, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said.
The United States will play the role of facilitator of the negotiations, which will be held in the city of Nakoura, in southern Lebanon, Nabih Berri clarified during a press conference, without mentioning specific dates.
For his part, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitch announced that Israel and Lebanon would hold talks to end the border demarcation dispute between the two countries, which are officially at war.
The Israeli minister stressed that the talks will be mediated by the United States. He placed them in time after the celebration of Sukkot, which ends on October 9.