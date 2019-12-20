Lebron James tips hat off to Giannis (video)

When one of the all-time greats of the NBA tips his hat off to you, then it becomes clear that you have arrived. That is exactly what L.A Lakers’s star Lebron James did when asked about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Responding to a question about Giannis scoring 5 three-point shots from 8 in the post-match interview and how difficult it was to guard him, Lebron said nothing at all. He simply gestured with his hand taking his cap off.

The Greek Freak led his team to victory (111-104) against the Lakers in Milwaukee scoring 34 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.