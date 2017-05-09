Left or right? Which side of the road countries drive on (infographic)

It’s a question that arises surprisingly often among travellers, especially those considering renting a car. Which countries drive on the right and which drive on the left? Approximately two-thirds of the global population drive on the right side of the street. All in all, 163 countries and territories have right-hand drive traffic while vehicles use the left-side in 76 countries.

The bulk of countries that drive on the left are former British colonies including South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Only four countries in Europe still drive on the left and they are all islands. They consist of the UK, the Republic of Ireland, Malta and Cyprus.

source: statista.com