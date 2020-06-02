Legendary drummer of rock band Misfits dies

Former Misfits drummer Joey Image has died aged 63.

Image had been battling liver cancer since 2016, though his official cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

His death was first reported by the New York Hardcore Chronicles Facebook page, which stated, “Joey Image of The Misfits dead at 63. Rest in Peace.”

According to a GoFundMe page he had set up to help him with medical expenses, the musician was seeking a liver transplant in Miami.

Born in New Jersey, Image joined the legendary punk band in the late 70s, performing on their earlier EPs.

His drumming work appeared on Horror Business and Beware, and also featured on the single Night of the Living Dead.

more at dailystar.co.uk

also read

Mount Athos re-opens to pilgrims and visitors

CSKA Moscow announces Milutinov for 3 years