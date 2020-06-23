Legendary Greek football coach Nikos Alefantos dead at 81

His unique personality had him one of the most beloved figures in Greek sports

A great loss for Greek football, as coach Nikos Alefantos passed away at the age of 81 after a heart attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Nikos Alefantos had serious health problems in the previous weeks, he had been hospitalized, but he had been discharged.

The sad news were confirmed by his family doctor, Panagiotis Chlorokostas, who stated that “he passed away today, June 23, due to extensive myocardial infarction. Despite the appropriate medication and the rest of the support of the doctors, he had a significant and rapid deterioration in recent weeks. He remained as he wished in his family among his own people, his beloved wife, children and grandchildren”.

Who was Nikos Alefantos

Nikos Alefantos was born on January 3, 1939 in Athens and grew up in Exarchia. He started his football career with Asteras Exarcheion and then played for AE Halandri, PAO Rouf, Olympiakos, Atromitos Piraeus, Olympiakos Chalkida, Panayialios, Panelefsiniakos and Byzanta Megaron, where in 1969 he completed his career.

Asteras Exarcheion was the first team to take over as coach in 1969. He coached Olympiakos three times, at the peak of his coaching career.

He also coached AEK, PAOK, AE Larissa, Iraklis, Panionios, Ethnikos Piraeus, OFI, Kastoria, Panachaiki, Ionikos, Doxa Dramas, Corinth, Apollon Kalamaria, Proodeftiki and Ethnikos Asteras.

