Legendary Onassis yacht “Christina O” in Poros island

The legendary luxury yacht “Christina O”, which belonged to Greek tycoon Aristotle Onassis and had hosted some of the most iconic figures in history in its heyday, anchored at the Potos-Galatas canal in the island of Poros on Sunday.

The luxurious vessel, which now belongs Greek shipowner Yiannis Papanikolaou, had seen such great names in its past such as Winston Churchill, Greta Garbo, Maria Callas, Grace Kelly, King Faruk of Egypt, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, and Richard Burton, the Kennedy family, etc today hosts both domestic and international figures of the jet set.

The yacht “Cristina O” was the floating palace of Onassis from 1954 to 1975 and after his death, Christina gave it to the Greek state. However, Greece did not exploit its potential, until it was bought in 1998 by the friend of the Onassis family and the shipowner Yannis Papanikolaou.

Papanikolaou began the complete refurbishment of the ship, which was completed in 2001 and since then the yacht travels its visitors offering luxury and recreation!

photo courtesy of Tasos Ladas