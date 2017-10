The family of businessman Michalis Lempidakis plans to donate new patrol vehicles and equipment to the Greek police force in a show of appreciation, after law enforcement officers managed to detect and release the man from his abductors in Crete. wanted to go today to his company, the Plastics Crete plant. According to ekriti.gr, officials from the Greek police force (ELAS) thanked the family for their generous offer and agreed to arrange a meeting to discuss the matter.