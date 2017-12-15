Lenny Kravitz finally opens up about secret engagement with Nicole Kidman

Kidman revealed the secret engagement in February after working with the musician’s daughter Zoë on HBO series Big Little Lies

Lenny Kravitz and Nicole Kidman got engaged when the pair dated between 2002 and 2003 – a fact the Australian actress only confirmed this year.

Kidman revealed the secret engagement in February after working with the musician’s daughter Zoë on HBO series Big Little Lies.

At the time of the revelation, it almost seemed as though Kidman had let the news slip by accident. She told the The Edit:

I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny, he’s a great guy.

Now, Kravitz has broken his silence on the engagement and spoken about his abiding affection for his former flame. He told Mr Porter:

Nicole is amazing. I have stayed friends with my exes, in most cases. Zoë and she hadn’t spent time together since she was younger, since Nicole and I were together, so that was great.

Zoë had this to say about the whole thing in a conversation with The Edit:

I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.

Lenny Kravitz also revealed that he’s still “best friends” with Zoë’s mother and his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

Clearly Bonet is one American woman he does not request stay away from him.

