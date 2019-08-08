Leonardo DiCaprio posts video of Andros sea bed pollution (video)

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio posted a video by AJ+ on his Instagram account showing the sea solution at sea bed at the Greek island of Andros, which he recently visited.
He wrote: “Plastic bags and toilet seats. Hundreds of discarded fishing nets. All of this was stuck to the seabed of Greece’s Andros island. Volunteers collected over 660 lbs of plastic waste. But some say the microplastics leave an invisible imprint on the environment and even ourselves. They can be consumed by fish that then become a part of our diet.”
#Regram #RG @ajplus: "It's toxic to us." Plastic bags and toilet seats. Hundreds of discarded fishing nets. All of this was stuck to the seabed of Greece's Andros island. Volunteers collected over 660 lbs of plastic waste. But some say the microplastics leave an invisible imprint on the environment and even ourselves. They can be consumed by fish that then become a part of our diet.