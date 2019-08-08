Leonardo DiCaprio posts video of Andros sea bed pollution (video)

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @ajplus: "It's toxic to us.⁣" ⁣ ⁠ Plastic bags and toilet seats. Hundreds of discarded fishing nets. All of this was stuck to the seabed of Greece's Andros island.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ Volunteers collected over 660 lbs of plastic waste. But some say the microplastics leave an invisible imprint on the environment and even ourselves. They can be consumed by fish that then become a part of our diet.