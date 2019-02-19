Lesvos Court changes refugee trans female’s name and sex details

The District Court justified its ruling by stating the applicant’s appearance did not match their id details

The Mytilene District Court allowed the legal change of identification details for a female transgender refugee on Tuesday, as the transgender support association and a legal team from HIAS Greece said.

The court’s decision, which is conclusive, proceeded to the change of the registered sex, and the first name of a recognised transgender female refugee from the regional asylum office of Mytilene.

In addition, the court certified, with a view to correcting the name and gender, in addition to broadly changing the surname to the Greek Police Police’s Passport (Travel Document).

As the court ruling stated that the current discrepancy between the applicant’s appearance and their formal identification and documents posed a serious problem in their daily life and could cause serious confusion in their interactions.