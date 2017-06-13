Lesvos: The mild aftershock sequence troubles scientists (PHOTOS)

The mild aftershock sequence after the 6.1 Richter earthquake that caused a woman’s death and serious damages to Lesvos island in Greece, is a matter of concern to scientists who believe that the nearly one hundred small earthquakes that have been recorded, are not enough to put an end to the seismic energy that gave her vibration on Monday.

Although the seismic sequence in such earthquakes lasts for months, seismologists point out that since the 6.1 Richter earthquake, only two vibrations have been recorded with a size of over 4 Richter.

However, scientists expect at least one powerful aftershock, near the size of what is considered to be the main one, so as to confirm the smooth seismic sequence as far as possible.

“The energy released was equal to two atomic bombs”

The energy released was equal to two atomic bombs, says Professor Geology of the University of Constantinople, Owijun Ahmet Erjan in the Hurriyet newspaper: “The earthquake in the north of Smyrna was expected, but we expected it to be at least 7.1 Richter. It was smaller that means there is still energy waiting to be released. I estimate the next earthquake to be about 6.7 to 6.8 Richter. Today’s earthquake energy released was as large as two atomic bombs. The state should be on readiness”.