“Let me out! It’s f***ing dark in here!” Hilarious prank at Irish funeral in pre-recorded message of deceased army veteran! (video-photos)

Mourners laughed hysterically as Shay, who passed on October 8 following a long illness, had the last laugh in saying his final goodbye

Mourners in Ireland couldn’t believe it when they heard a voice beyond the grave at a local man’s funeral.

Those who attended the funeral of Irish Defence Force veteran Shay Bradley on Saturday in Kilmanagh, Leinster, couldn’t believe it when he started speaking to them from his coffin.

As they watched his coffin being buried his voice could be heard shouting: ‘Hello, hello. Let me out.’

As the recording played the sound of him knocking on the wood of the coffin, he continued: ‘Where the f*** am I? Let me out, let me out. It’s f – ing dark in here. Is that the priest I can hear. This is Shay I’m in the box. No in f – ing front of you. I’m dead.’

Shay then sings: ‘Hello again hello, hello I just called to say goodbye.’

The video of the service has now gone viral and yesterday was shared by Irish Defense Forces veterans’ news who said: ‘It is with great sadness that I was informed of the passing of our Military Brother and Veteran Colleague Shay Bradley. On behalf of the members of the IDFVA I extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to Anne and family at this sad time. May Shay Rest in Peace.’

more at dailymail.co.uk