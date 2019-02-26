Letter of protest against the BBC’s “Macedonian minority” piece

The controversial BBC online article titled “Greece’s Invisible Minority – the Macedonian Slavs” caused a serious backlash from many quarters in Greece.

The piece claimed the Prespa agreement changing the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to end a 28-year-long dispute means “Greece has implicitly recognised the existence of a Macedonian language and ethnicity.”

Greece’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dimitris Karamitsos-Tziras, complained to the BBC about the report which claimed there was a repressed “Macedonian minority” in the country, that comes with the newly-named North Macedonia making more claims on Macedonian nationality, culture and identity.”

Along the same lines, prominent Athenian lawyer Ariadni Nouka and the Association of Persons “Ptolemy – Macedonians”, protested to the British broadcaster in a letter addressed to the BBC’s Assistant Editor, Digital Current Affairs Department, Stephen Mulvey.

The Letter of the complaint is as follows: