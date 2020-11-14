Lewis Hamilton wins 7th Formula One title equaling Schumacher’s record

He has already surpassed Schumacher’s records of race wins and poles with 94 and 97 respectively

Lewis Hamilton claimed the 2020 Formula One world championship at the Turkish Grand Prix with a remarkable win, taking his tally to seven titles to match Michael Schumacher’s record.

After a tense, difficult challenge in treacherous wet conditions Hamilton was in no mood to settle for the points that would have insured his title and instead sealed it in style. Such has been his dominance this season and, with his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas managing only to take 14th, the championship secured his position as the most successful driver in the sport’s history.

Schumacher’s records were thought to be untouchable but Hamilton has not only matched some and beaten others but is in every position to set new benchmarks way beyond the German’s tallies. He has already surpassed Schumacher’s records of race wins and poles with 94 and 97 respectively.

source theguardian.com

