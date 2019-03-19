Library allowed Drag Queen child sex-offender to read to children

The Houston Public Library in Texas, United States came under fire when it allowed a registered child sex offender to read to children as part of the library’s Drag Queen Storytime reading which sees local drag queens reading stories to kids and their families. The programme is supposed to enhance the imaginative storytelling experience for children. The name of the sexual offender is Alberto Garza who had been convicted for assaulting an 8-year-old boy in 2008.



Alberto Garza

Conservative organisation MassResistance had been trying to put an end to the programme, as per KHOU on March 15, after asking the City of Houston for months to give information about the drag queens in the readings. When none were given, the organisation decided to take matters into their own hands and did their own research, which led them to their discovery.

