Libyan court cancels border demarcation & security cooperation agreement with Turkey

The agreement was rejected by Egypt, Greece, Cyprus & UAE and was described as an illegal act that violated the sovereignty of other Mediterranean states

The Libyan parliament announced that Al-Bayda appeals court canceled the border demarcation and security cooperation agreements between the Government of National Accord (GNA)”Al-Wefaq” and Turkey, according to Al Arabiya news channel.

Earlier, the armed militias of the Sirte and Jufrah Operations Room of the GNA headed by Fayez al-Sarraj demanded the full payment of all its dues and requirements, otherwise the coastal road between the East and the West will continue to be closed, stressing that if the coastal road between the East and West continues to be closed, they will go to the Libyan presidency.

Sarraj relies on a plethora of militias, including Islamist and terrorist groups, formed in and after the 2011 uprising against former president Muammar Qaddafi.

In December 2019, Turkey signed with the GNA, which is an interim non-elected government that is recognized by the United Nations, two MoUs on defense, and gas drilling in the Mediterranean.