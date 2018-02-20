Libyan jihadists dress up as Dora the Explorer in weird celebration! (photo)

Libyan jihadists dressed up in costumes of cartoon characters Dora the Explorer and Tigger from Winnie the Pooh for this bizarre celebration photo.

The picture was posted on social media to mark the anniversary of the uprising against Colonel Muammar Gaddafi in February 2011

The image is believed to show fighters from the Shura Council of Mujahideen in Derna – a coalition of Islamist militias that advocate the implementation of Sharia law in the city of Derna.



The group frequently clashed with ISIS in disputes over power and resources in the city.

As well as Dora the Explorer, from the wildly popular American educational animated TV series by Nickelodeon, Tigger from Winnie the Pooh and what appears to be Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox are in the photo.

Also seen are masked militants bearing heavy machine guns, rocket launchers and an anti-aircraft gun mounted on a pickup truck.

Jenan Moussa, a reporter for Dubai-based Al Aan TV, tweeted: “A jihadist group in Libya celebrating the anniversary of the uprising against Gaddafi.

“Don’t ask why they dressed up like Tigger from Winnie the Pooh & other characters. Just don’t ask.”

Seven years after the toppling and execution of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is still stricken with civil war, humanitarian crises and the threat from ISIS.

The Mujahideen Shura Council expelled the Daesh terrorist group from the Derna in 2015.

Besides trying to implement strict social morals in Derna, the alliance is known for its open opposition to Khalifa Haftar and the Libyan affiliates of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

