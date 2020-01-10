Libya’s Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow’s call for ceasefire

Fight against “terrorist organizations that seized Tripoli” will continue until the end, vows military spokesman

Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar late on Thursday rejected calls for a ceasefire by Turkey and Russia and announced a continuation of his military operations.

In a statement read by his spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari, Haftar claimed a revival of the political process and the country’s stability could only be assured by the “eradication of terrorist groups” and the dissolution of the militia controlling the capital, Tripoli.

Haftar’s forces in April launched an offensive against the capital, seat of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

