Life-threatening chilling temperatures hit the USA

Temperatures in the Midwest will plunge down to -51C

Arctic temperatures have hit the United States since Tuesday with snow expected as far south as Alabama and Georgia.

Millions of people in the northern United States are preparing to cope with an unprecedented cold, with temperatures even colder today, down to -50C!

Schools have closed down and air traffic is facing many difficulties.

Officials warned Chicago residents, accustomed to chilling winters, to expect an unusually deep and dangerous freeze.

Given the worsening weather, the US Postal Service announced the suspension of mail distribution in six states in the region. These are the states of Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.