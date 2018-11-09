Linda Sarsour asks Muslims to form “Jihad” against Trump, not to assimilate! (video)

“Our top priority and even higher than all those other priorities is to please Allah and only Allah”!

Activist Linda Sarsour, co-chair of the 2017 women’s march against Donald Trump, called for a “jihad” against the president at the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) convention in Chicago over the weekend. Sarsour was a delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Sarsour is a supporter of the BDS movement against Israel and opposes bans of sharia. She also is a somewhat frequent MSNBC guest and has appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show.

“I hope that we when we stand up to those who oppress our communities that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad. That we are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad in the Middle East or in the other side of the world, but here in these United States of America where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House,” Sarsour said.

“Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community, it is not to assimilate and please any other people and authority,” she said. “Our obligation is to our young people, is to our women, to make sure our women are protected in our community.”

“Our top priority and even higher than all those other priorities is to please Allah and only Allah,” Sarsour declared.

Ben Jacobs of The Guardian tweeted Sarsour “was a vocal surrogate for Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primary and a DNC delegate.”

Sarsour was a vocal surrogate for Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primary and a DNC delegate https://t.co/HGhqnxQXt4 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 6, 2017

Sanders tweeted on January 23, 2017: “Thank you @lsarsour for helping to organize the march and build a progressive movement. When we stand together, we win. #IMarchwithLinda”

Thank you @lsarsour for helping to organize the march and build a progressive movement. When we stand together, we win. #IMarchwithLinda — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 24, 2017

Source: realclearpolitics