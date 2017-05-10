Lindsay Lohan lands in Mykonos without her hijab (video)

After the mystery surrounding whether Lindsay Lohan’s sudden liking to Islamic garb, had anything to do with a possible change of faith or her preparing a clothing line, the Hollywood “bad-girl” was seen on the island of Mykonos. Lohan decided to visit her favourite holiday spot early this year and was “caught” on camera landing on the cosmopolitan island in a helicopter at a private villa. The actress is a joint partner in a night club called “Lohan Nightclub” in Athens. Mykonos Live TV was there.