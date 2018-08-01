Lindsay Lohan’s MTV show in Mykonos! Teaser trailer (video)

On Monday, MTV dropped the first spot for the beloved redhead’s forthcoming project, Lohan Beach Club (working title). “Pack your bags, MTV, we’re going to Mykonos,” Lohan says before the promo cuts to images of the Mean Girls star making her way around the picturesque Greek island, set to soaring dancing music. As the clip draws to a close, Lohan teases “Get ready,” before lowering her sunglasses to offer the camera a knowing smile.

According to MTV, the show will follow the 32-year-old actress turned entrepreneur as she embarks upon her third business venture in Greece – Lohan Beach House.

“Lohan will lead a team of handpicked brand ambassadors to make her mark on the vacation capital of the world,” MTV shares. “Over the course of the season, Lohan’s team must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping bring Lohan’s vision to life. The stakes are high as the team establishes new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer.”

