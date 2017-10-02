Lindsey Pelas: “I have been bullied because of my big breasts”! (10 HOT PHOTOS)

Lindsey Pelas may be a blonde beauty that many men…admire and so many other women envy because of her huge cleavage, but she confesses that she has been bullied!

Some women would pay a fortune to get the big boobs she has, but for Playmate Lindsey, hasn’t always been easy.

In addition to the chronic back problem caused by her unbearable bust, the young American recently confessed that she has also been a victim of bullying because of her boob size!

“It’s not as fantastic as people may be thinking. There are many bullies out there and a lot of hate for women who naturally have a big bust. But this is part of who I am and I’ve learned to accept it and feel beautiful with it”, said the Playboy “Bunny”.

(Click to enlarge)