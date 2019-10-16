List of those facing EU action over Turkish drilling ready

The measures, agreed on Monday at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, concern freezing of assets and barring entry to EU countries

Nicosia has already prepared the list of persons and companies subject to financial and legal measures by the EU over their involvement in Turkey’s illegal drillings in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC radio Christodoulides said the list will be submitted to the competent working group of the EU following the decision earlier this week to impose restrictive measures against companies and individuals involved in Turkish drilling operations off Cyprus. Other countries can add names to the list too as long as they justify their involvement in these activities, he said.

“As soon as these names are added to the list, they will be made public and the targeted measures decided will be put in effect,” Christodoulides said.

The measures, agreed on Monday at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, concern freezing of assets and barring entry to EU countries.

