Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantar from FC Bayern Munich

Liverpool Football Club have completed a deal for the permanent transfer of Thiago Alcantara from FC Bayern Munich.
The Spain international midfielder has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds and becomes the club’s second signing of the transfer window, following Kostas Tsimikas in August.
Moments after sealing the move, Thiago told Liverpoolfc.com: “I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.
source liverpoolfc.com