Liverpool to face Man. City in Champions League quarter finals

Liverpool F.C will face English rivals and Premier League leaders Manchester City in the final 8 of the Champions League, after the draw in Nyon. In another gripping quarter-final, Champions League defenders Real Madrid will meet with Italian giants Juventus. In the other two matches, Barcelona will play against As Roma, Sevilla will square off against Bayern Munich. The first legs will be played on the 3rd or 4th of April and the second legs on April 10 or 11.
